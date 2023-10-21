Spirit Airlines dealing with day 2 of cancellations; more travelers aware at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spirit Airlines is dealing with day two of flight cancellations across the country.

Saturday at the Orlando International Airport, more than a dozen departure flights were canceled.

There were 33 arrival and departure Spirit flights canceled throughout the day.

But travelers must have checked their flight status before heading to the airport Saturday because lines were short and not many people were standing around dealing with the headache.

Saturday morning, the Jared family was traveling home to Indianapolis after a 9-day cruise out of Port Canaveral and were on the lucky side of the travel woes. They were not facing a cancellation.

“Not that we’re aware of,” Kerry Jared, an OIA traveler, said. “I just told my son to go check. We haven’t received any sort of notification or anything.”

Jared tells us the family has had issues with Spirit Airlines in the past, but that wasn’t the case for their flight home.

“I hope we’re all good,” Jared said. “So far so good today.”

It was a different story at OIA Friday.

Nearly two dozen Spirit departure flights were canceled.

Spirit told Eyewitness News the cancellations resulted from a necessary inspection of 25 planes.

Spirit said the cancellations were out of an “abundance of caution” but indicated that customers could see more of them in the days ahead.

If you have a Spirit flight booked soon, the airline recommends you check your email or their website before heading to the airport.

