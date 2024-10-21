Orlando airport lines up next steps for $2 billion rental car facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando International Airport will soon start the initial bidding for contractors on its proposed consolidated rental car facility.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will put out requests for statements of qualifications, or RSQs, for both the project’s program manager and its design-build services.

The project and its related transportation infrastructure are expected to total more than $2 billion of work.

The rental car facility — proposed near Terminal C and the Intermodal Terminal Facility — will cost more than $1.44 billion, but work on the project will also include adjusting roads near the facility, including connections to the existing rental car storage lot in the south part of the airport property.

