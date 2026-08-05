Orlando Ballet to host gentle dance class for seniors today

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Ballet is partnering with Seniors First to offer a Gentle BeMoved dance class for older adults on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The class will take place at 9:45 a.m. at the L. Claudia Allen Senior Center in Orlando and will feature guided movement, music and dance.

According to Seniors First, the weekly classes are part of an ongoing program designed to help older adults stay active, healthy and connected. The nonprofit said research has found dance can improve strength, balance, flexibility and overall physical health in older adults.

Seniors First is celebrating 60 years of serving Central Florida through programs that promote nutrition, community engagement and independence.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group