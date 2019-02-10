  • Orlando bank robbery suspect strikes again, robs same location from last month, police say

    By: James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a bank robbery suspect who allegedly robbed the Orlando Federal Credit Union in January and returned to rob the same location Saturday.

    Officers said the man passed a note to a teller around noon and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

    Officers said the same suspect robbed the the same location on Jan 7.

    Officer said the man drove off in a 2013 or newer white Ford Fusion with a paper tag.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

