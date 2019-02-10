Orlando bank robbery suspect strikes again, robs same location from last month, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a bank robbery suspect who allegedly robbed the Orlando Federal Credit Union in January and returned to rob the same location Saturday.
Officers said the man passed a note to a teller around noon and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers said the same suspect robbed the the same location on Jan 7.
Officer said the man drove off in a 2013 or newer white Ford Fusion with a paper tag.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
Here is video of him leaving the bank. He is described as a black male, wearing a faded jean jacket, long pants, and a black baseball cap. pic.twitter.com/kaO6DYbMu8— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 10, 2019
Can you ID? On 2/9/19, at 12:00 pm, a bank robbery occurred at the Orlando Federal Credit Union (4500 S John Young Py). The suspect then fled in a white Ford Fusion w/paper tag. Same suspect as robbery on 1/7/19. Please call @CrimelineFL w/info at 800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/n1mfAIJJ3M— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 10, 2019
Who is this bank robber? Call Crimeline if you recognize him. 800.423.8477 https://t.co/1G5vR4dduI— Crimeline (@CrimelineFL) February 10, 2019
