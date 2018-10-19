  • Orlando begins 2nd phase of Amazon facial recognition program

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando, the Orlando Police Department and Amazon Web Services said Thursday that they have begun the second phase of a pilot program, evaluating Amazon's facial recognition technology.

    The city said it partnered with Amazon to test the company's Rekognition technology from December to June.

    Related Headlines

    The first phase lasted six months, but the second phase will last nine months -- through July, officials said.

    Read: City of Orlando partners with Amazon to test real-time facial recognition technology

    Only images of Orlando police officers who have volunteered to participate in the program will be used during the second test period, which was the case with the first test period.

    The city said it will continue to use eight video streams from city-owned cameras -- four at OPD's headquarters, three Innovative Response to Improve Safety cameras and one at another undisclosed city-owned facility.

    Read: Amazon's real-time facial recognition software not everywhere in Orlando, police chief says

    The technology won't be used for investigations during the pilot program and all privacy laws will be followed, officials said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    City staff members will explore procurement and develop a policy governing the technology should police decide to use the technology in an official capacity after the pilot program ends.

    Click here for more details about the program.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories