Orlando City continues the hunt for MLS Cup in Nashville Tuesday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City travels to Music City tonight to face off against Nashville SC in game two of a three-game series in the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Lions took home a 1-0 win last Monday over Nashville at Exploria Stadium to lead the best-of-three series.

Midfielder Wilder Cartagena gave Orlando the only goal in the 41-minute with a long-distance shot off the crossbar and into the net.

The team now travels to Nashville for a game two match-up.

If the Lions win, they move on to round two and will face the winner of the Atlanta United and Columbus Crew game at Exploria Stadium.

If Orlando loses, they will face a third, knockout game against Nashville on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Exploria Stadium.

Orlando City had the best road record this year in the MLS with nine road wins and have won their last two road games.

Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar has been quit the last couple of games but often shows up against Orlando and with the team facing an elimination game, expect them to go all out and press the Lion’s backline.

When: Tuesday, 9:00 PM

Where: Geodis Park, Nashville, TN

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio: 96.9 The Game, (English), Acción 97.9 FM (Spanish)

