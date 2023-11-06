South Carolina stuns No. 2 seed UCF in Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — South Carolina stunned No. 2 seed UCF 2-1 Sunday night in the Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals at the UCF Soccer Complex.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Knights (10-3-2) have now lost two straight matches after winning six in a row.

The Gamecocks scored twice in the first half for a 2-0 lead. UCF responded with a goal in the 58th minute, but that was it. The Knights will now await their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗧 accuracy from Anderson! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/LtWqHUnfKw — UCF Men's Soccer (@UCF_MSoccer) November 6, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group