Local

South Carolina stuns No. 2 seed UCF in Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

UCF will host the Sun Belt quarterfinals on November 5. UCF will host the Sun Belt quarterfinals on November 5.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — South Carolina stunned No. 2 seed UCF 2-1 Sunday night in the Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals at the UCF Soccer Complex.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Knights (10-3-2) have now lost two straight matches after winning six in a row.

The Gamecocks scored twice in the first half for a 2-0 lead. UCF responded with a goal in the 58th minute, but that was it. The Knights will now await their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read