Orlando City extinguish the Chicago Fire, 3-1 Sunday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Lions score three goals in 18 minutes to beat Chicago Fire FC 3-1 Sunday evening.

Orlando last played a meaningful soccer game against Inter Miami and Messi in the Leagues Cup on Aug. 2, and the Lions’ last MLS regular season game was on July 15 against Atlanta United.

Over two weeks after playing a game, the Lions went to Chicago to restart their MLS regular season play and push for playoff positioning.

It would take a full half for both teams to return to the score sheet.

Chicago would take the lead in the 47-minute when two Orlando defenders miss judged a ball in the air and over their heads, finding Chicago’s Mauricio Pineda inside the box. Pineda took a touch and a shot finding the far post to put the Fire up 1-0.

But Orlando would strike back within three minutes.

In the 50-minute, Orlando’s Wilder Cartagena tied the game, 1-1, after heading in a Facundo Torres corner kick.

The Lions would not stop there and over the next 18 minutes, would find the goal two more times.

Four minutes after Orlando equalized the game, Iván Angulo would find the back of the net after César Araújo took a cross from Rafael Santos on the back post and headed back across the goal to find Angulo at the top of the six-yard box, who headed the ball in for the lead, 2-1.

In the 68-minute, Dagur Dan Thórhallsson was fouled just inside the box for a penalty and Facundo Torres was able to convert the penalty into a 3-1 lead and win for the Lions.

Sunday night’s game also saw the return of Júnior Urso to the field for the Lions after spending time with Brazilian club, Coritiba FC.

The Lions are currently in 4th place in the MLS standings and take on Western Conference leader St. Louis City SC Saturday night at Exploria Stadium.

Next Match:

Who: St. Louis City SC

When: Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Exploria Stadium

