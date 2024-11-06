Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride’s ownership seek to develop parts of Osceola Heritage Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride’s ownership applied to develop parts of the Osceola Heritage Park complex.

The Wilf family sent a letter of interest to the county as part of a bid process to operate, purchase and/or lease much of the 251-acre complex, which is home to Silver Spurs Arena, Osceola County Stadium, an events center and the practice facilities for Orlando City SC. Osceola County Stadium is home to the club’s MLS Next team Orlando City B.

According to the county, the land encompassing the Silver Spurs Arena, the events center, Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee Valley Livestock Show Pavilion and UF/IFAS Extension Osceola County — as well as the property in front of those buildings — will not be included as a part of the process. However, the former Johnson University campus is available.

