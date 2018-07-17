0 Orlando Code Enforcement proposes proactive inspections of housing complexes

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is exploring a new approach to keep better tabs on code violations at apartment and condominium complexes.

Instead of only working on a complaint basis, code enforcement leaders want to launch proactive inspections of the city’s multifamily properties.

Multifamily properties account for more than 70 percent of all housing in the city of Orlando, and when one resident is dealing with a code issue, officials say it’s usually a sign that others are too.

“It’s not one family that’s affected when there’s a problem. It’s multiple families,” said deputy director of economic development Mike Rhodes. “We deal with complaints and try to address them within 24 hours, but we want to be proactive with these multifamily properties.”

As part of upcoming budget proposals, Orlando Code Enforcement leaders want an additional $500,000 to create a dedicated multi-family inspection unit.

Three inspectors, a supervisor and a staff assistant would be responsible for proactive checks of each of the city’s condos and apartments for compliance.

“Going in, addressing each of the properties building by building, unit by unit, not waiting on the complaints,” Rhodes said.

The goal is to avoid dangerous situations such as the flooding issues at the troubled Windsor Cove complex.

Officials said many tenants are too afraid to file complaints until situations become dangerous. They fear retaliation by property managers.

“By going through, unit by unit, you eliminate some of the fear of repercussions,” Rhodes said.

Officials estimate properties would be inspected on a three-year rotation. Commissioners will vote on the 2018-2019 budget in September.

