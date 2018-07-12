0 Troubled Orlando apartment complex at center of tenant's complaint

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 shot video of water pouring in from a ceiling and walls and mildew growing on rugs in a low-income housing unit in Orlando that taxpayers help pay for.

A tenant who is the mother of three young children contacted Channel 9 after she said the complex ignored her concerns.

The religious organization that owns the Windsor Cove apartments has received millions of federal tax dollars since 2012 to offer safe homes to low-income families.

"This is how much water is in the bathroom," said resident Kensha Loyd, who has been dealing with the problem since July 3. "As you can see, my apartment is still filling with water as we speak."

Read: 9 Investigates deplorable conditions at Windsor Cove apartment complex

Loyd said water has steadily dripped from a gaping hole in her ceiling, where a light hangs by electrical wires.

She has used trash cans, towels and rugs to collect the water.

"This is completely soaked," she said. "This is mildew, because it's been sitting so long."

In 2015, 9 Investigates interviewed numerous tenants with similar stories, which prompted Florida's two U.S. senators to act.

Last year, Congress passed a law requiring the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to better police federally subsidized properties.

"It's not the best apartment complex, but we (were) comfortable in our space, in our own home," Loyd said.

Tennessee's Global Ministries Foundation owns the apartment complex, and Ohio's Millenia Management oversees the property.

When Channel 9's Megan Cruz visited the local leasing office, someone inside closed and locked the door.

Speaking through a mail slot, the person told Cruz to contact Millenia Management's corporate office.

Read: Child igniting paper with space heater starts fire at Windsor Cove apartments, firefighters say

Channel 9 contacted Global Ministries Foundations, HUD and Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio.

HUD thanked Channel 9 for bringing the issue to the agency's attention and said Millenia Management should be sending a contractor to the apartment Thursday.

Loyd said no one has visited her apartment yet.

Rubio's office told Channel 9 it is committed to ensuring federal tax dollars aren't mismanaged.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.