Apopka Police Department welcomes six new officers

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Police Department welcomes all six new officers this week, following department traditions to commemorate the special occasion.

Our community congratulates Apopka’s newest police officers, Ciesielski, Jimenez, Manzanares, Morales, Pulice, and Ramirez-Lopez. Wishing them all the best for a safe and successful career in law enforcement.

This week, the department made a special announcement to recognize the officers who took their oath and are eager to help meet community needs.

As part of the swearing-in ceremony, officers continued a department tradition by having a family member pin their police badges to their uniforms.

One of the select few chosen today, Diego Pulice is a native of Orlando and a graduate of Apopka High School.

