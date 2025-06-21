Shooting at Daytona Beach lounge leaves three injured

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police Department has released information on a shooting at South Turn Lounge and Restaurant on Friday night that left three individuals injured.

Officers from the Daytona Beach Police Department responded to the scene at 1540 S. Nova Road, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:48 p.m. when a customer, identified as Anthony Kaznakoff, returned to the lounge after being asked to leave and opened fire near the entrance.

The victims were immediately provided with medical aid and transported to a local hospital for treatment, where they are expected to survive.

Kaznakoff fled the scene in a vehicle, but police were able to identify him and made contact with individuals at his residence.

With the assistance of his family, Kaznakoff surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

