Orlando commissioner to host back-to-school celebration, food distribution event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill is hosting a back-to-school celebration and food distribution event on Saturday.

At the event, 1,250 backpacks packed with school supplies as well as clothing, sneakers and non-perishable food items will be distributed to local students and their families.

Organizers said organizations will also be at the event to help educate residents on access to other resources and programs including career recruitment, health and wellness tips and mental health services.

There will also be family-friendly activities, such as lawn games, bounce houses and entertainment.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at Lake Lorna Doone Park, 1519 W. Church St.

