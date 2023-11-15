Orlando creamery & bakery receives national honor for ice cream flavors

ORLANDO, Fla. — The North American Ice Cream Association has selected an Orlando ice cream business for awards this year.

Charlie’s Bakery and Creamery received a Blue Ribbon for its vanilla ice cream, a Blue Ribbon for its strawberry ice cream and a Red Ribbon for its chocolate ice cream.

Charlie’s also had the highest score in the strawberry ice cream category.

Hundreds of ice cream business owners nationwide attended a business event in Las Vegas, Nev., earlier in November.

Dr. Sam Alcaine, a trained dairy scientist from Cornell University, oversaw the judging at the event.

