Orlando to display 49 ribbons to honor victims who died during Pulse Nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando will display 49 ribbons Friday in memory of those who died at Pulse Nightclub.

Monday will mark seven years since that shooting.

After the tragedy, people in Provincetown, Massachusetts, sent our community prayer ribbons with the names of the victims written on them.

Read: Seven years since Pulse: These events are happening during Pulse remembrance week

City leaders are set to display the ribbons at Orlando City Hall at 1:30 p.m.

The ribbons will be on display through next Sunday.

Read: As the 7th remembrance approaches, new plans in works for Pulse memorial

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group