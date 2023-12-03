Orlando to consider extending free downtown parking program

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Orlando will extend a free parking program for downtown.

Orlando’s Downtown Development Board on Dec. 6 will consider providing another $100,000 for the ParkDTO program, which allows for up to two hours of free parking at any downtown metered and non-metered parking spot through the ParkMobile app. The program — which began in May — also covers the cost of valet parking for people who dine or drink at certain downtown businesses.

Without the extension, the program would end Dec. 31. So far, Orlando has had approximately 6,500 ParkDTO code usages and 2,500 for valet service. The ParkMobile code, which is ParkDTO, is active 24/7 and can be used up to eight times per account, with customers paying for any time over that amount. The ParkDTO program covers 1,200 parking spaces.

