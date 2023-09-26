Orlando families gather for National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three hundred people gathered at an Orlando church to remember loved ones who were taken from them.

It was part of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

The service was held at the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church near Curry Ford Road.

Families of local murder victims talked about their families and the impact of their loss.

Read: ‘She was gone’: FDLE asks for help identifying person of interest in 1995 murder of Kissimmee mother

Vera Clark, a licensed funeral director, said gathering together allows families to express their grief with others who understand their pain.

“Their friends, they come around the first couple of weeks, the first couple of months,” she said. “But as the years go by, they forget.”

Clark said despite this, she sees some of the same people every year.

Those family members said they look forward to the annual event as they honor the lives of their loved ones.

Read: Man shot to death after shooting at Orange County deputies identified

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group