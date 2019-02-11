0 Orlando firefighters recovering after crash give reminder for drivers to use caution

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four Orlando firefighters are home recovering Sunday evening after a driver slammed into their truck while they were out on a call.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-4 near Orange Blossom Trail.

Firefighters released photos of the crash that show the hood of the car peeled back like the top of an aluminum can.

An Orlando Fire Department spokesperson said four firefighters were inside the fire engine at the time of the crash.

They'd been pulled over on I-4 to help someone in a stalled vehicle.

None of the firefighters were seriously injured, but when they jumped out to see what happened, they noticed the two people in the car that crashed into them needed help.

Firefighters pulled them out and got them transported to a nearby hospital.

This is the second crash in less than two months involving a firetruck while it was out on a call.

The department is now reminding drivers to move over in accordance with a state law to protect first responders.

”Slow down if you see an emergency vehicle. Pull over to the right and yield,” said Orlando Fire Department Chief Roderick Williams. “If you can do that, we can save lives. Our job is to save and protect lives. We can't do that if we're injured ourselves.”

In a surprising coincidence, an Orlando firefighter was killed on this day 50 years ago under similar circumstances.

Firefighter John Lewkowicz died when a truck hit his fire engine while heading to a fire.

The chief said these crashes are a sobering reminder of what other dangers they face while on the job.

It’s also a reminder of what drivers can do to help keep them safe.

