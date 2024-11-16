Orlando Fringe arts group leaves its downtown theater

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Fringe will leave its downtown theater at the end of February.

The arts organization that produces the Orlando International Fringe Festival announced its decision in an Instagram post, stating that “the service and maintenance of an aging facility at that location – including utilities, HVAC replacement, flooding, safety concerns and limited parking options – have made continued operations untenable.”

The post also said Fringe was struggling with “low box office revenues.”

