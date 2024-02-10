Orlando Health hospital expands in fast-growing area

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital is expanding in Clermont as a part of its growth in the region.

The nonprofit health system — with $9.6 billion of assets under management and a fiscal 2023 revenue of $6.1 billion — on Feb. 12 will open its five-story, $140 million patient tower. The building adds to the existing 147 beds it had at the hospital at 1900 Don Wickham Drive in Clermont.

The 212,000-square-foot building will open with 58 beds and an additional 30 beds can be added in the future through shell space. The new building also will be home to the Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Center for Women and Babies, as well as practices tied to the Orlando Health Women’s Institute.

