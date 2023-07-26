Orlando Health opens new medical pavilion near The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Orlando Health celebrated the grand opening of its new health pavilion near The Villages on Wednesday.

Officials said Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health – Brownwood will serve residents of Lake, Sumter and Marion counties.

“Through state-of-the-art equipment, we are poised to provide world-class diagnostics, treatments, and preventive care that patients of Orlando Health and this community have come to know and expect,” said Lance Sewell, senior vice president, Orlando Health North Central Region.

The facility includes a 10,000-square-foot building with 12 exam rooms, a procedure room, and five pre/post recovery rooms.

Read: Orlando Health expands partnership in Puerto Rico

Officials said the facility is opening in phases. Physicians started seeing patients there in late June, and the heart catheterization lab is set to open later this week. Patients are being scheduled for CT and ultrasound scans beginning in early August.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group