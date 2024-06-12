Orlando Health unveils expanded ORMC Trauma Center 8 years after Pulse tragedy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Eight years after the Pulse nightclub tragedy, Orlando Health is unveiling its new Level-One Trauma Center at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The expansion and redesign was based on input from doctors and nurses who treated Pulse survivors.

Trauma Center expansion at ORMC in Orlando (Orlando Health)

In the early hours of June 12, 2016, as shooting victims arrived at ORMC, officials said all 35 patients who came in alive were saved by hospital staff.

“Every patient from Pulse that made it into the operating room survived. Every single one,” Dr. Joseph Ibrahim, Orlando Health ORMC trauma surgeon, said.

“A major reason for that is because of the preparation in our Trauma Center. This new expansion will provide significant surge capacity for a mass casualty incident, but also in the day-to-day trauma needs for Central Florida,” Ibrahim added.

The transformation more than doubles the size of the previous Trauma Center, making 10 more treatment areas available in a mass casualty situation.

Trauma Center expansion at ORMC in Orlando (Orlando Health)

Hospital officials said the new Trauma Center was inspired by physicians and nurses who treated the Pulse survivors.

The team used virtual reality headsets to gain insight on the best design and equipment placement.

The project was fully-funded through philanthropy and the full renovation of ORMC’s emergency department is expected to be complete sometime in 2025, according to Orlando Health.

Trauma Center expansion at ORMC in Orlando (Orlando Health)

