‘Disgusting’: Couple feels deceived by home rental listing

LEESBURG, Fla — Bill Ellison calls it a home of filth.

“I saw a rat run by the back door there,” Ellison said as he showed Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal his rental home in Leesburg.

Bill Ellison and his wife Theresa were desperate to rent a new place after a fire tore through their other rental home in Eustis. Now, they fear they made a bad decision in haste.

The couple rented the home from a company Action 9 has warned consumers about before called Sunbelt LLC.

The Ellisons paid money up front before seeing the inside of the home in-person. They admit that was a mistake, but they claim the photos advertised online made it look much nicer than what they found when they got inside. That’s a complaint Action 9 has heard from other consumers in the past with Sunbelt LLC.

Bill Ellison cringes when he thinks about how he’s living. Much of his food is now stored in plastic coolers so rats can’t get to it.

He was hospitalized with breathing trouble after the fire and Theresa found the ad online about the home on Chester Street.

Bill Ellison said she contacted someone from Sunbelt LLC, “He told her that the house was in perfect shape and arranged for her to leave the hospital (from visiting Bill) and to meet him.”

Ellison said the photos looked fine and that they paid application fees, a deposit and first month’s rent.

Jeff Deal asked, “So, she paid $2,000 without ever seeing the inside of the house?”

Bill Ellison answered, “That is correct. Yeah, they said they would not hold the house for us.”

The couple figured based on the photos, it couldn’t be that bad.

Once inside, they found problems. Bill Ellison called it disgusting. He showed the Action 9 team kitchen cabinets held closed with tape and rubber bands, smoke detectors that don’t work, and a giant rat trap in the kitchen. In the bathroom, there’s a toilet they said was not bolted down. He said they didn’t even have a working stove for three months. They now place towels under the doors to keep rats from scurrying into their bedroom.

The home is owned by Oregon LLC. State records show that company and Sunbelt LLC are both managed by Ben Spivey. You might remember him as Dr. Ben Spivey, an Ocala dentist. The state department of health repeatedly suspended his license for poor patient care and eventually permanently revoked his license.

A Leesburg Code Enforcement Officer found twelve different violations at the home in a recent inspection. The code enforcement documents note there’s even a cinder block that needs to be removed from the top of the chimney.

Action 9 has reported on other complaints over the years with homes in disrepair. Some homes rented out by Sunbelt LLC were even condemned. Bill Ellison wishes he would have seen those stories before moving in.

He said, “I would never do business with the company again, and I would suggest that nobody does. These people need to be put out of business.”

The family told city code enforcement and Action 9 that Sunbelt LLC instructed them not to let the government in the house again and threatened to evict them if they show up at the code enforcement hearing. The couple is trying to find a new place to live.

Action 9 reached out to Sunbelt LLC, but so far has not received a response to its questions. The company notified the city recently that the repairs to the home are almost finished.

