Orlando Health’s new Neuroscience Institute Downtown Pavilion prepares for patients

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is adding another facility to its Downtown Orlando campus.

Hospital leaders cut the ribbon for the new Neuroscience Institute Pavilion Thursday morning.

Physicians there will treat a wide variety of patients.

“This program allows all of these various specialties and subspecialties of neurosciences to come together in a comprehensive collaborative way,” Dr. Jamal Hakim, a Chief Physician at Orlando Health, said.

The three-story, 45,000 square-foot medical building is a continuation of what Orlando Health is calling its Institute Row.

“We have a lot of our high-end medical institutes on our downtown campus here,” Hakim said. “They really are all on this street.”

Not only will patients in Central Florida be able to utilize this care, but patients from all over the region, and even as far as Puerto Rico, will travel here to be treated.

“We have the best neurosurgeons, best neurologist, best pain doctors in the southeast,” Hakim said. “Patients are showing that, and are willing to travel for this care.”

Dr. Bob Hirschl is the leader and driving force behind the neurosurgery program at Orlando Health.

He said the new neuroscience hub will allow all specialty doctors to be under one roof to collaborate on patient care, which is crucial for the complex population they treat.

“There really is no neurological disorder that we can’t take care of at Orlando Health,” Hirschl said. “That means no patient has to leave Central Florida for world class care.”

Orlando Health’s neuroscience team has more than 45 physicians who perform more than 2,000 neurosurgeries a year.

