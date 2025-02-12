Orlando high school teacher arrested on charges of inappropriate conduct with 16-year-old student

Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lake Nona High School released a statement Wednesday morning regarding the arrest of Jarvis Mcsears Ward on Tuesday night.

“Lake Nona High School families, this is Principal Mrs. Nikki Campbell emailing you to make you aware that an employee at our school has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate conduct were reported. The Office of Professional Standards immediately began an internal investigation. I can assure you that I take all allegations very seriously. Although I cannot discuss employee matters, please know this probationary staff member has resigned and is no longer employed by our school. Thank you for listening and for your continued support of Lake Nona High School.”

Previous Story:

The Orlando Police Department said a high school teacher has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a 16-year-old student.

The police department released a statement on Tuesday about the arrest of Jarvis Mcsears Ward, 26, for alleged inappropriate conduct involving a school authority figure and a 16-year-old student at Lake Nona High School.

Police said Ward worked as a mathematics teacher and assistant football coach.

Ward is currently being held in the Orange County Jail on charges of promoting the sexual performance of a child, two counts of authority figure soliciting sex/conduct with a student, and solicitation of a minor via computer.

Orlando police said this is an ongoing investigation.

