Orlando hosts annual Earth Day celebration at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando celebrated nature during its annual Earth Day event on Saturday at Lake Eola.

Central Florida has held this celebration since 2006.

It represents how our lifestyles evolve around planet Earth.

Channel 9 spoke to one of the organizers at Lake Eola about the importance of the event.

“It’s very important to celebrate Earth Day cause we don’t have a Planet B,” said Vanja Grbic. “This is it. This is what we have and we have to take care of our Mother Earth.”

The official Earth Day is on April 22, which is Tuesday.

