Orlando International Airport celebrates five years of Paw Pilots

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando International Airport celebrated its five-year airport therapy dog program, “Paw Pilots” on Sept. 30, 2024.

The MCO Paw Pilots program allows travelers to decompress and cuddle with certified therapy dogs.

MCO Paw Pilots

The five-year anniversary occurred in MCO’s Hyatt Regency atrium, where guests took photos with the Paw Pilots, played games, and got Paw Pilot swag.

Therapy dogs are known to help lower blood pressure, heart rate, and anxiety for those who have issues of flying or being at airports.

