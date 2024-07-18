Orlando International Airport cracks down on illegal parking

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials at Orlando International Airport are warning about illegal parking after a busy month of towing vehicles.

Airport officials are working with Orlando police to move any vehicles parked alongside the road and parking garages.

Last month, over 1,600 vehicles were towed.

Read: Orlando International Airport flights, airlines with the most delays

So far, over 400 vehicles have been towed this month.

Officials are asking everyone to give themselves extra time to park when heading to the airport.

Read: GOAA CEO shares vision, strategies for growing Orlando International Airport

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group