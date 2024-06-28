Orlando International Airport flights, airlines with the most delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

As we enter the busiest travel season of the year, data from the U.S. Department of Transportation reveals which flights departing Orlando International Airport have the most delays.

The data shows flights by airline and destination in March and the percent that experienced delays. Overall, the flight that experienced the most delays was JetBlue Airways’ (Nasdaq: JBLU) flight from Orlando to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which had 39% of its 31 flights on-time, with an average delay of 45 minutes.

Of flights with 200 or more voyages from OIA, Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) to Dallas Love Field had the least on-time flights at 54%. See the full findings below.

