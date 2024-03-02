Orlando International Airport expects to set record with spring break travel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando International Airport expects to see a record in passenger traffic this spring break season.

The region’s largest airport expects to see 7.6 million passengers during the 44-day period that stretches from Feb. 23-April 7, depending on school schedules. That would be an 11% increase from the prior year’s total, which had been projected at 7.3 million.

“This growth is actually a continuation of what we saw in 2023,” Kevin Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said in a prepared statement. “For the year, we shattered all passenger records with more than 57.7 million travelers.”

