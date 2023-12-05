Orlando International Airport opens new parking lots for E-PASS, SunPass customers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some visitors to Orlando International Airport now have more options when it comes to parking.

The airport officially opened two new parking lots on Monday.

The lots are located in front of the train station.

They will add an additional 515 parking spaces to the airport.

However, there is a catch.

The new lots are only available to E-PASS and SunPass customers.

Drivers will need a transponder inside of their vehicle to get in or out of the lot.

