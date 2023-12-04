‘Sunshine Corridor’: FDOT to hold public meetings this week on proposed SunRail expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is planning to hold several public meetings on a proposed expansion for SunRail.

The “Sunshine Corridor” expansion would extend the service to Orlando International Airport, the Orange County Convention Center and near the future site of Universal’s Epic Universe theme park.

Leaders believe the corridor is the best way to expand SunRail’s footprint in the metro area, providing service to the more than 100,000 people working around the clock at the theme parks, I-Drive and airport.

Officials said the airport connection would allow them to expand SunRail service to nights and weekends.

FDOT is currently conducting a TCAR study, which looks at the preferred route of the rail line and alternatives. This step precedes environmental reviews, design, funding and construction.

The first of three public meetings start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Taft Community Center on South Orange Avenue.

The second meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn & Suites International Drive.

The third meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Delta Hotels Lake Buena Vista.

