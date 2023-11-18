New plan aims to transfer ownership of SunRail from FDOT to local governments

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a new plan to transfer the ownership of SunRail is now closer to becoming reality.

For nearly a decade, officials have been working with the state to transition SunRail from the Florida Department of Transportation to local governments.

A framework and checklist were approved on Friday.

Tt includes formalizing agreements on how to split the costs, hiring a board attorney, and creating a bank account.

FDOT says it’s hoping a transition will be complete by the end of next year.

“We don’t have a hard fixed deadline it is something that we need to negotiate but we are looking forward to being able to transition as soon as possible,” said John Tyler with FDOT.

The cost has been the major factor in delaying that transition.

Right now, FDOT says local governments are looking at about $45 million in costs.

