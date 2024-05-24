Orlando International Airport prepares for Memorial Day travel surge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is preparing for many travelers over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA says Orlando and Central Florida will be the No. 1 travel destination over the Memorial Day holiday.

OIA is expected to see just under 1 million travelers between Thursday and Tuesday, a 6% increase from last year.

Officials believe the actual holiday, Monday, is the busiest travel day, with nearly 177,000 passengers moving through the airport.

Passengers are advised to get to the airport early to ensure they can make their flights.

Travelers should arrive at their ticket counters 3 hours early, arrive to go through security checkpoints 2 hours early, and be at their gate 1 hour early before their planned departure time.

