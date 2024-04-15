Orlando joins in 1,500 mile walk across the state that aims to raise awareness for child safety

ORLANDO, Fla. — Advocates with a Florida-based non-profit continue their “Walk in My Shoes” which is a 1,500-mile walk across Florida to raise awareness for National Childhood Abuse Prevention Month.

The Lauren’s Kids Foundation came through Orlando on Saturday making it the fourth city in their 1,500 mile walk across the state.

The group is led by Florida Senator Lauren Book, representing Florida’s 35th district. The goal of this walk, she says, is to educate communities and survivors of abuse.

“We started with 60. We had one very brave walker that came until about lunchtime and now we’re trucking on with just our core team and myself,” said Senator Book.

Walk in My Shoes started in 2010 since that time, tens of thousands of participants have joined to walk across the state raising awareness about child sexual abuse prevention and honoring the 42 million survivors living in the U.S. today.

“As a parent, the statistics are scary: 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys will become a victim of sexual abuse before their 18th birthday, and 1 in 5 children who touch a digital device will be sexually solicited online,” says Senator Book, a survivor who has successfully changed laws in the Florida Capitol through her advocacy. “We’re walking to shine a light and educate communities, because 95 percent of this abuse IS preventable with education and awareness – and personal safety doesn’t have to be a scary or uncomfortable topic.”

