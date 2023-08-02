ORLANDO, Fla. — A project to expand public space near Lake Eola Park is moving forward this week.

A groundbreaking event will be held Thursday to celebrate the next phase in its construction.

The site is located at the northeast corner of Central Boulevard and Rosalind Avenue, where a 7-Eleven store used to be.

Read: Happy 148th Birthday, Orlando: Here are 9 fun facts about our City Beautiful

Officials said the .12-acre expansion will bring new features to the park, including artwork, updated lighting, large sidewalks, new benches, shade trees and native landscaping.

Orlando leaders to host groundbreaking for Lake Eola Park expansion

The Orlando Land Trust raised $3.25 million, in addition to $1.625 million in funding from the city, to purchase the location and donate it to the city.

Watch: Take a look: Bear spotted at Lake Eola Park

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group