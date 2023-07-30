Happy 148th Birthday, Orlando: Here are 9 fun facts about our City Beautiful

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s birthday time!

The heart of parks, entertainment, and lakes in Central Florida is celebrating its 148th birthday on July 31.

To celebrate this day, we have gathered nine fun facts about the City Beautiful:

Orlando is home to over a hundred lakes: Florida is known for its beaches, but Orlando’s lakes have their magic.

Walt Disney World is not the first theme park in Orlando: Gatorland is! Surprised? Disney World welcomed its first guests in 1971, whereas Gatorland in 1949.

There are different stories of how Orlando received its name -- Legend says the city’s name is in honor of Orlando Reeves, an American soldier killed during the Seminole Wars.

The first highway in Central Florida was Colonial Drive, initially paved brick.

The road Semoran Boulevard was named by putting the words Seminole and Orange together.

Lake Eola has over 50 swans from five different breeds.

Orlando used to be the main hub of Florida’s citrus industry in the late 19th century.

The Backstreet Boys’ name was inspired by Orlando’s Backstreet Market, a flea market by International Drive where the band used to meet.

Orlando is home to the largest university campus by enrollment in the United States.: Go, knights! The University of Central Florida is home to more than 60,000 students pursuing their degrees.

