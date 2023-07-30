Florida teachers can visit this Orlando museum for free all school year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Teachers are about to begin a new school year, and an Orlando museum will offer free admission to appreciate their hard work.

The Museum of Illusions Orlando at ICON Park combines education and entertainment with optical illusions using math, science and psychology.

Active Florida teachers and professors can receive a complimentary ticket by showing their valid school ID and email address.

Teachers can also purchase additional tickets at a discounted price and get a 10% discount in the gift shop.

Educators can redeem the ticket in person or online.

If booking the offer online, teachers can use the code “TEACH23.”

Museum of Illusions Orlando (DOUGLAS_SCALETTA)

