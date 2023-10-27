Orlando leaders use bicycle power to highlight safety for start of Mobility Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — City leaders in Orlando gathered Friday to help celebrate the start of Mobility Week.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 3 City Commissioner Robert F. Stuart attended to event that was focused on promoting safe and sustainable transportation.

Cyclists were encouraged to bring their own bicycles and wear helmets for safety and enjoyed a ride along Corrine Drive’s quick-build pilot path.

The path is designed to promote safe, multimodal transportation choices within the city.

Dyer, Stuart, and a group of cyclists rode four miles around town to mark the start of Mobility Week.

The ride showcased new enhancements to Corrine Drive.

Some store owners argue it is preventing them from conducting business safely.

