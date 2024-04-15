Orlando, Lynx to hold public meeting on adding bus routes to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando and Lynx will hold a public workshop on Monday about an effort to add more bus routes to the Orlando International Airport.

Officials want to get ideas for a plan to add nine rapid transit bus stations along Semoran Boulevard.

The project could also provide premium bus services on semi-exclusive lanes.

Read: Lynx explores bus rapid transit connection for airport

Monday’s workshop will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Orlando.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group