Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Draft Preview

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time since 2020, the Orlando Magic will draft outside of the lottery with the 18th pick tonight in the first round of the NBA draft.

This is also their lowest pick since 2017, when the Magic traded the 25th overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic were the fourth youngest team in the NBA, with an average age of 24.3, and finished just one game out of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman, spoke to Channel 9 about integrating the new talent from the draft into the current roster and how they’ll fit.

“We pride ourselves on the development of young players. We do that well, it’s something we take a lot of time on planning and mapping out a design for each guy here,” said Weltman. “We have a lot of guys whose careers we have to navigate, so adding another one is something we’ve discussed.”

