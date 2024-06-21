EA Sports previews College Football 25 at EA Orlando

, Fla. — EA Sports is set to release its College Football game for the first time since 2013 with “College Football 25″ on July 19.

The new College Football plans to be the most authentic college football experience on the digital screen.

College Football 25 introduces CampusIQ™, a suite of features that brings to life the true depth of college football through wide-open, fast-paced gameplay across all 134 FBS schools in all areas of the game.

Christian McLeod, a Production Director at EA Sports, spoke to Channel 9 to give insight on what to expect and what’s to come before the game’s release.

“At the end of the day, everybody’s team is somebody’s favorite team. We need to make sure that every team’s represented authentically, right?” said McLeod. “FAU has to have as much love and attention as our Florida State fans do as Texas does? Texas State, you know, Alabama, South Alabama. So that’s the biggest thing, which is expectations.”

Fan-favorite modes Dynasty and Road To Glory set a new standard for college football greatness for fans ready to construct their own powerhouse program as a created coach or vie for the Heisman as a player, while the all-new Road to the College Football Playoff and College Football Ultimate Team™ bring fresh online experiences and ways to play.

Fans will be immersed into the most iconic settings, stadiums and traditions of college football, from The Big House to The Swamp, Tuscaloosa to College Station, and everywhere in between.

The sights, sounds, fight songs, mascots, commentators, and unique touches that make up college football gamedays across all 134 FBS universities, bowl games, and the College Football Playoff will come to life.

“We’re college football sickos. I think that the biggest thing is that we’ve immersed ourselves within the college football ecosystem. Whether we’re watching games, we’re attending games. We have people on this team who are traveling to Wyoming to watch games, and we’re lucky to have UCF in our backyard. We’ve taken a bunch of team members to UCF. We went out to a space game,” McLeod said. “We immersed our team in that atmosphere, mainly because our whole presentation mantra hasn’t been about broadcast presentation. It’s more been about beyond broadcast. It’s about feeling that pageantry being on the field. So what better way to do that than to immerse our team actually in those events?”

College Football 25 releases on July 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

