Orlando Magic announce new marketing campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic look to build off of last season’s success with a brand-new marketing campaign.

Fresh off of their first trip to the playoffs since 2020, the new “Make it Magic” campaign represents a renewed energy and excitement surrounding the team both on and off the court.

“We’re so excited to share our new rally cry with our great city,” said Orlando Magic Executive Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility Shelly Wilkes. “In everything we do, the Magic organization strives to Make It Magic, and it truly is a collective effort. It takes all of us coming together to make the atmosphere at the games Magic, to make our community Magic, and to make every interaction and experience with our fans a moment of Magic in their lives.”

