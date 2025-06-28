Orlando Magic announces its 2025 Summer League schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NBA, including the Orlando Magic, released its 2025 Summer League schedule.

The NBA Summer League returns to Las Vegas as all 30 teams participate to qualify for a four-team tournament.

The event is scheduled from July 10-20, and will have games at both Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus .

The Orlando Magic’s Summer League schedule includes games against the Toronto Raptors on July 13, the reigning NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder on July 15, and the Brooklyn Nets on July 16.

The championship game will take place on July 20 at 10 p.m. EST. Teams that do not make the playoffs will play a fifth game on July 18, 19, or 20.

