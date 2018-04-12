ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel has been fired, basketball operations president Jeff Weltman said Thursday morning.
"We would like to thank Frank for his contributions to the Orlando Magic," Weltman said. "We appreciate the sacrifices he made as head coach and certainly wish him and his family well going forward."
Related Headlines
Vogel was named the Magic's 13th head coach on May 2016.
During his two seasons in Orlando, the Magic compiled a record of 54-110.
The team completed the 2017-18 season with a 25-57 record.
Vogel had previously served as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 2011 to 2016. He has a career NBA regular season record of 304-291.
The team will host a news conference at the Amway Center at 4 p.m. Click here to watch it live once it begins.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}