Orlando Magic founder Pat Williams in ICU battling serious medical condition

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic founder Pat Williams is in the midst of a major medical battle. He is currently in the ICU at AdventHealth Orlando.

His family has been posting about this situation on social media and according to a family friend, the outlook for Williams is grim.

People close to the family have confirmed with Channel 9 that Williams recently got sick and has been battling an aggressive, viral Pneumonia. He’s currently in the ICU surrounded by family. Those family members have been asking Central Florida to pray for Pat.

Williams has 19 children and one of the four biological children, Karyn, posted on her Instagram asking for prayers for her dad.

We talked with the Orlando Magic front office and they are aware, but wouldn’t comment other than to confirm their concern.

The family is gathering to support him during this difficult health scare. Williams did beat cancer, and wrote a book called “The Mission is Remission.” It’s one of over 100 books he’s penned.

The concern is real for Williams at this hour and we are respecting their privacy, but wanted our viewers to know that the family feels the prayers of Central Florida.

