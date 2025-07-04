Orlando Magic signs first-round pick Jase Richardson

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have signed guard Jase Richardson, the team announced Thursday.

Orlando selected Richardson 25th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

He played his freshman season at Michigan State University.

During his time at Michigan State, Richardson appeared in 36 games, averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 49.3% from the field, 41.2% from three-point range, and 83.6% from the free throw line.

Richardson was named to the 2024-25 All-Big Ten Third Team and earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. He also helped the Spartans reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Jase Richardson is the son of Jason Richardson, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, including two seasons with the Orlando Magic from 2010 to 2012.

Richardson will wear number 11 for the Magic.

