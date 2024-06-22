Orlando Magic staff members join Coalition for the Homeless ‘Meal Serve’ event

ORLANDO, Fla. — For more than 31 years, the Orlando Magic organization has worked with the Coalition for the Homeless to aid those in Central Florida who are struggling with homelessness and food insecurity.

They continued that tradition on Thursday as Orlando Magic staff members served meals to residents at the Coalition for the Homeless and participated in other clean-up projects throughout the facility.

“We’re out here not only to serve the community from a meal-serve perspective but also to revitalize the surrounding areas as well,” Magic Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Esu Ma’at said. “For us, it’s part of our Social Justice Month initiative, where we look at helping the community solve certain outcomes. This is one of them.”

Social Justice Month runs from May 25 through June 25.

The Orlando Magic organization has contributed by participating in activities and celebrations throughout Central Florida, including receptions, training sessions, and volunteerism for causes that address issues like mental health, youth violence and improving relationships between law enforcement and the community.

The Coalition for the Homeless is the largest provider of homeless services in Central Florida, helping individuals and families return to stable and permanent housing as quickly as possible.

“We love the Orlando Magic,” Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida Director of Development Trinette Nation said. “When they come out, it just brings a smile to everybody’s face...We’re really, really grateful for all their support.”

Other activities supported by Magic during Social Justice Month include the “Know Your Place” film screening and a Bethune Cookman Center for Law and Social Justice police use-of-force simulation.

