Orlando Magic unveiled its latest Nike NBA City Edition uniform

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic unveiled their latest Nike NBA City Edition uniform today, celebrating the team’s history and the city of Orlando.

The new uniform features the ‘Magic’ script and star, honoring the franchise’s legacy. It incorporates elements from the original uniforms, like the 1989 wordmark and the ball and star trail logo.

The platinum base color of the uniform remains from last season, beautifully paired with Magic blue to symbolize the city’s pride. Elegant cascading stars along the side panels seamlessly blend historic elements with a fresh, modern design, showcasing the team’s exciting evolution.

The Nike NBA City Edition uniform will debut during the 2025-26 Magic season at the November 20 game when the Magic host the Clippers. The Magic will wear the uniform at six home games this season: November 20, February 5, 7, March 11, 12, and 26.

The Magic’s City Edition uniform debuted in 2019 with an orange theme symbolizing Orlando’s sunshine and citrus. This season, the Magic also introduced three new jerseys: Nike NBA Statement (black), Icon (blue), and Association (white), developed through collaboration among the team, players, NBA, and Nike.

All Magic jerseys are available for purchase at the Magic Authentics team store and online.

For ticket information to City Edition games, fans can call 407.89.MAGIC.

